ZDF and social cohesion

(2) Not only in the USA but also in Europe and Germany does a tendency currently exist towards polarization and division of society (esp. through right-wing populist parties). As a result: Social cohesion is decreasing.



Now more than ever, the integration mandate is important for our liberal and pluralistic society. This is grounds to reflect on how social cohesion is currently perceived in society and whether a positive relationship exists between ZDF usage and people's degree of integration. The focus among others is on the questions of how important the public programme mix of informative and entertainment programmes is for integration and what importance is placed on entertainment and sport in addition to information. Moreover, an overarching objective is to better understand the impact of media for social integration and thus, to promote the discourse on the media's contribution to societal cohesion. Further specialist articles on the study are published in the November issue of "Media Perspektiven".