ZDF and social cohesion

Objectives
An essential part of public service broadcasting's mandate is fostering coexistence in pluralistic societies as well as a culture of understanding (integration mandate). The study has set itself the objective of examining the integrative role that ZDF has and thus describing the social relevance of ZDF's offer even more comprehensively than before.
Public service broadcasting's integration role is especially topical against the background of two developments:
(1) The fragmentation of the media landscape makes it increasingly difficult to reach as many population groups and all generations as possible with programming. This naturally complicates the practical implementation of public service broadcasting's integration mandate.
(2) Not only in the USA but also in Europe and Germany does a tendency currently exist towards polarization and division of society (esp. through right-wing populist parties). As a result: Social cohesion is decreasing.
Now more than ever, the integration mandate is important for our liberal and pluralistic society. This is grounds to reflect on how social cohesion is currently perceived in society and whether a positive relationship exists between ZDF usage and people's degree of integration. The focus among others is on the questions of how important the public programme mix of informative and entertainment programmes is for integration and what importance is placed on entertainment and sport in addition to information. Moreover, an overarching objective is to better understand the impact of media for social integration and thus, to promote the discourse on the media's contribution to societal cohesion. Further specialist articles on the study are published in the November issue of "Media Perspektiven".
Study design
Together with the Leibniz Institute for Media Research/Hans-Bredow-Institut (HBI) and the research institute "mindline media", ZDF interviewed 1205 people aged 14 and over by telephone between December 2018 and January 2019.
Initial situation
The starting point of the study is the Cloud TV report by Professors Dörr, Holznagel and Picot “Legitimation und Auftrag des öffentlich-rechtlichen Fernsehens in Zeiten der (Legitimation and mandate of public television in times of the cloud)” from 2016. The report presents three functions of the mandate in detail:
(1) Opinion formation function (democracy function): Contribution to individual and societal opinion formation and political will formation
(2) Cultural mandate: Not only reporting and presenting cultural events, but conveying the basic values of our constitution and our liberal society
(3) Integration mandate: Contribution to promoting social cohesion
All three functions are closely linked and essential for a free and democratic society to function.
So far, the media policy discussion has primarily focused on ZDF's democracy function and thus, the quality journalism and the opinion-forming function of ZDF news and its information programmes. The social function of entertainment and sport cannot be sufficiently captured under this reasoning. By expanding the perspective to include conveying values (cultural mandate) and promoting social cohesion (integration mandate) the social impact of the various facets of ZDF's programming become more apparent.
Key findings
(1) The vast majority of respondents classify social virtues and values such as respectful interaction with one another, justice, friendliness, willingness to help, etc. as extremely important for their personal as well as societal life. Younger viewer groups – who, as is well known, use ZDF's programming less than average – weight social values even higher than the population average.
(2) According to the interviewees, social cohesion in Germany has decreased in recent years. Only approx. a third of the population is currently satisfied with social cohesion.
(3) In the population's opinion, the programmes and online offers by the ZDF family clearly contribute to promoting social cohesion and conveying values and this also applies to younger age groups. Viewers of the ZDF programming family attribute a higher integrative capacity to ZDF and its programming than those who seldom or rarely use the ZDF programming family.
(4) Viewers of the ZDF programming family are in many ways more active in society than the rare or non-viewers.
(5) ZDF's contribution to social cohesion and the conveyance of values are by no means limited to informational and cultural-educational programmes but, in the respondents' opinion, also occur through fictional and entertainment programmes, as well as though sport. "Variety viewers" who use both ZDF's informational and entertainment programming are more socially active than pure entertainment viewers and pure information viewers.
(6) ZDF – contrary to widespread prejudice – had a higher level of approval for a number of characteristics with people in eastern Germany than in the west with regard to issues of integrative competence and relevance for their own lives.
Conclusion
Public service broadcasting's integration mandate has not lost its significance in times of increasing fragmentation of media usage and increasing polarization in politics. Integration is more important than ever. To this end, ZDF plays a role, both objectively and in the respondents' subjective perception, in promoting social cohesion. From the population's point of view, ZDF remains a central "place" for cohesion – including for younger target groups.
This demonstrates that entertainment, sports broadcasts and the genre mix of informational and entertainment content are important for ZDF viewers and are thus also important for ZDF's future. The study concludes that these offers are socially relevant and contribute to cohesion. Furthermore, it is empirically proven that for ZDF viewers, fiction and entertainment clearly belong to ZDF's core brand and that they do not want to do without these offers.
In addition, the study shows that "variety viewers" watch both informational and entertainment programming from the ZDF programming family, are the most active in societal life on a daily basis and also attribute the highest integrative competency to ZDF. Moreover, entertainment offers, especially those that address integration-distant target groups, i.e. viewers who are particularly critical of social cohesion and democracy. For example, East Germans highlight the integrative quality of ZDF's fictional programming more strongly than West Germans. If ZDF were to stop its entertainment programming, it would lose the young and integration-critical target groups in particular. Hence, ZDF would be unable to sufficiently fulfil its integration mandate.