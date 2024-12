epaselect epa05059416 pope francis opens the holy door of saint peter's basilica, formally starting the jubilee of mercy, at the vatican city, 08 december 2015. the 'holy door' is the northernmost entrance at saint peter's basilica in the vatican, that used to be sealed and only opened for jubilee years. the opening of the holy door is symbolically illustrating that the faithful are offered an unusual path during time of jubilee. the jubilee of mercy is an extraordinary holy year that opens 08 december 2015 and ends 20 november 2016. epa/maurizio brambatti +++(c) dpa - bildfunk+++

Quelle: dpa