ZDF
ZDF is the German national public service television company.
We are an independent non-profit corporation, founded and regulated by the Länder – the sixteen states that constitute the Federal Republic of Germany.
We provide the 84 million inhabitants of Germany with information, education and entertainment.
Our aim is for our content to reach and be relevant to all of the very diverse segments of our audience – in the service of society as a whole.
