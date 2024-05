Kommunalwahlen in Großbritannien: So steht es um Rishi Sunak

epa11248275 Former Conservative MP and Reform UK member Lee Anderson (L) and Reform UK candidate for Blackpool South Mark Butcher (R), during the launch of Mark Butcherâ__s candidacy in Blackpool, Britain, 28 March 2024. A by-election has been triggered in the marginal constituency of Blackpool South after the former Conservative MP Scott Benton resigned in the wake of a lobbying scandal. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN; *

Quelle: epa