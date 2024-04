Krieg im Sudan: Zwölf Monate endloser Gewalt und Vertreibung

(FILES) Sudanese security forces patrol in a commercial district in Gedaref city in eastern Sudan on April 3, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the country between the army and paramilitaries. A year after Sudan's rival generals went to war, plunging the country into a storm of mass displacement, famine, sexual and ethnic violence, experts see no end in sight. The United Nations says the country -- already one of the world's poorest -- is experiencing "one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent memory" and "the world's largest displacement crisis", and is on track to become "the world's worst hunger crisis". (Photo by AFP); To go with AFP focus Sudan-Conflict

