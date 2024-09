Waffen für die Ukraine: USA und Großbritannien in Kiew

TOPSHOT - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L), Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrive to address a press conference after a meeting with Ukraine's president in Kyiv, on September 11, 2024, amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on September 11, 2024, announced $717 million in new economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, including new support for the country's energy as Russia hits infrastructure. (Photo by Mark Schiefelbein / POOL / AFP)

