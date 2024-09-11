ZDF's lawyer of confidence

According to this, ZDF must appoint an ombudsperson as an external point of contact for confidential and anonymous information on violations of the law and regulations. The ombudsperson should be qualified to hold judicial office and may not have any economic or other interests that could jeopardize the neutral and independent position of trust.



In his function as an internal reporting office in accordance with the Whistleblower Protection Act (Hinweisgeberschutzgesetz), the ombudsperson ensures compliance with the statutory provisions for the protection of whistleblowers.