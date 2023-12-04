Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour

Sängerin Madonna steht mit einem Mikro auf der Bühne.
Am 19. und 20. März 2016 beendet die "Queen of Pop" ihre triumphale "Rebel Heart"-Tour in Sydney. Madonna trägt acht Kostüme, versammelt ein großes Tanzensemble und liefert das teuerste Konzert des Jahres.

31.12.2023, 23:30 - 01:30
Video verfügbar ab 18.12.2023, 06:00
Die Show besteht aus vier Teilen: "Jean of Arc/Samurai", "Rockabilly Meets Tokyo", "Latin/Gypsy" und "Party/Flapper". Madonna trägt acht Kostüme, versammelt ein großes Tanzensemble und liefert das teuerste Konzert des Jahres 2016.

Songliste

Teil 1: Joan of Arc / Samurai

  • Iconic
  • Bitch I'm Madonna
  • Burning Up
  • Holy Water / Vogue
  • Devil Pray


Teil 2: Rockabilly Meets Tokyo

  • Messiah (Video)
  • Body Shop
  • True Blue
  • Deeper and Deeper
  • HeartBreakCity / Love Don't Live Here Anymore
  • Like a Virgin / Heartbeat


Teil 3: Latin / Gypsy

  • S.E.X.
  • Living for Love
  • La Isla Bonita
  • Dress You Up / Into the Groove / Lucky Star
  • Like a Prayer
  • Rebel Heart


Teil 4: Party / Flapper

  • Illuminati
  • Music / Give It 2 Me
  • Candy Shop
  • Material Girl
  • La vie en rose
  • Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend
  • Unapologetic Bitch
  • Holiday

Info

  • Allphones Arena, Sydney, Australien, 2016
  • Regie: Danny Tull & Nathan Rissman
  • Länge: 120'
  • Erstausstrahlung
