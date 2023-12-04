Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour

Die Show besteht aus vier Teilen: "Jean of Arc/Samurai", "Rockabilly Meets Tokyo", "Latin/Gypsy" und "Party/Flapper". Madonna trägt acht Kostüme, versammelt ein großes Tanzensemble und liefert das teuerste Konzert des Jahres 2016.
Songliste
Teil 1: Joan of Arc / Samurai
- Iconic
- Bitch I'm Madonna
- Burning Up
- Holy Water / Vogue
- Devil Pray
Teil 2: Rockabilly Meets Tokyo
- Messiah (Video)
- Body Shop
- True Blue
- Deeper and Deeper
- HeartBreakCity / Love Don't Live Here Anymore
- Like a Virgin / Heartbeat
Teil 3: Latin / Gypsy
- S.E.X.
- Living for Love
- La Isla Bonita
- Dress You Up / Into the Groove / Lucky Star
- Like a Prayer
- Rebel Heart
Teil 4: Party / Flapper
- Illuminati
- Music / Give It 2 Me
- Candy Shop
- Material Girl
- La vie en rose
- Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend
- Unapologetic Bitch
- Holiday
Info
- Allphones Arena, Sydney, Australien, 2016
- Regie: Danny Tull & Nathan Rissman
- Länge: 120'
- Erstausstrahlung