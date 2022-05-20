Arctic Blue – Power game in melting ice - Part 2

And how do people in the far north cope with the change in their environment? ZDF reporter Johannes Hano and his team are traveling through the north of the USA, Canada, Greenland, Norway and Russia. They experience the magic of nature, meet people who have learned for centuries to survive in a hostile environment. But now they observe how struggle for power and influence is bringing the Arctic out of its slumber. In Alaska, Johannes Hano meets fishermen who were driven off by Russian fighter planes and marine from American fishing grounds near the Bering Strait. The fishermen are demanding a greater military presence in the region from their own government to protect their interests.