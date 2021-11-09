Balkan-Style – Europe’s wild southeast

In Croatia we meet Mate Rimac. He lived abroad as a war refugee; today he is very successful in car industry and builds what is arguably the fastest electric car in the world. One of the largest bridges in Europe is also being built in Croatia: the EU is providing money, Chinese companies are building the bridge.
In Bosnia-Herzegovina we meet courageous people who, each in their own way, show that religion does not have to divide, but can also unite.
We experience the legendary improvisation talent of the Balkans in a Serbian house in the middle of the border river Drina, and in the paprika village of Leskovac we learn that people in the Serbian province also have very specific wishes for Europe. A variety of paprika grows here that is said to make the "Balkan caviar" very special: Ajvar, which is a delicacy popular in many Balkan countries.
In Kosovo, a young female judo fighter gives hope to an entire nation - especially the girls in the country. In Montenegro rich people from Russia and Saudi Arabia are building luxury villas and a Montenegrin shipbuilder maintains a tradition thanks to these new connections to the whole world.
Despite the corona crisis, we get close to people. And we experience a Balkans that is everything: colorful and wild, happy and sad, unpredictable, new and traditional.