Ada starts to find out more about food waste. She gives a presentation on the topic in school and mobilizes her friends to support an awareness campaign she wants to carry out at the local fruit & veg market. Her plan is not just to hand out flyers. She wants to offer market-goers dishes she and her friends have cooked from food that most people would call out-of-date but is still edible. In doing so, Ada hopes to show people how much food is being wasted every year.