Ada starts to find out more about food waste. She gives a presentation on the topic in school and mobilizes her friends to support an awareness campaign she wants to carry out at the local fruit & veg market. Her plan is not just to hand out flyers. She wants to offer market-goers dishes she and her friends have cooked from food that most people would call out-of-date but is still edible. In doing so, Ada hopes to show people how much food is being wasted every year.
Ada’s plan is easier said than done, for Ada is a very shy girl. Perhaps that’s also why she’s set herself this difficult task – to grow a bit taller and lose some of her shyness. Talking to strangers has never been her strong point.
Can Ada overcome her inhibitions and at the same time change people’s misconceptions about food?