Anna and her family wanted to fly to America when the attacks happened on March 22 2016. As a miracle, her family survived. Her mother and older brother got hurt, but have no lasting injuries. Now, she looks back on what that day meant for her and her family and how she copes with it. She wonders if they will ever travel by plane again. She would love to go to the United States, because that was the trip they were planning to do right when it happened.