Aonghas - Caught by Creatures

Aonghas lives on an island in Scotland. He is fascinated by sea life and spends a lot of time in the shallow water at the beach. Here he has already found and examined lots of different marine animals. However he has never come across his favourite marine animal: the octopus. Octopuses are pretty difficult to catch, so Aonghas talks to a local fisherman and asks him for help. Will Aonghas see an octopus for the first time in his life?