Crowley - Every cowboy needs his horse

Too dangerous! Crowley is 11 years old and so too young to handle such a big task. But Crowley wants to prove his dad that he is tough. He trains rodeo riding and helps to capture the calves.
The life on a ranch is tough but also an adventure. Crowley's dad is a big role model for him. Even though the father is very strict with his son, he wants to think about the wild horse again, if Crowley helps on the ranch and doing well when keeping the cows.
