Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Sie sind hier:
  1. zdf.de
  2. ZDFtivi
  3. stark!
  4. Crowley - Every cowboy needs his horse

Crowley - Every cowboy needs his horse

Crowley lives on a ranch in the USA. As every cowboy he wants to break his own wild horse Cowntown - not till then he is a real Cowboy. But Crowleys father is skeptical.

15 min
15 min
25.10.2020
25.10.2020
Video verfügbar bis 24.10.2022
Mehr von stark!

Too dangerous! Crowley is 11 years old and so too young to handle such a big task. But Crowley wants to prove his dad that he is tough. He trains rodeo riding and helps to capture the calves.

The life on a ranch is tough but also an adventure. Crowley's dad is a big role model for him. Even though the father is very strict with his son, he wants to think about the wild horse again, if Crowley helps on the ranch and doing well when keeping the cows.

Gemerkt auf "Mein ZDFtivi" Nicht mehr gemerkt Mag ich Mag ich nicht mehr Gemerkt auf "Mein ZDFtivi" Nicht mehr gemerkt Embed-Code kopieren HTML-Code zum Einbetten des Videos in der Zwischenablage gespeichert.
Bitte beachten Sie die Nutzungsbedingungen des ZDF.

Um zu verstehen, wie unsere Webseite genutzt wird und um dir ein interessenbezogenes Angebot präsentieren zu können, nutzen wir Cookies und andere Techniken. Hier kannst du mehr erfahren und hier widersprechen.

Altersprüfung durchführen?

Um Sendungen mit einer Altersbeschränkung zu jeder Tageszeit anzuschauen, kannst du jetzt eine Altersprüfung durchführen. Dafür benötigst du dein Ausweisdokument.

Zur Altersprüfung

Vorsicht!

Du bist dabei, den Kinderbereich zu verlassen. Möchtest du das wirklich?

Wenn du den Kinderbereich verlässt, bewegst du dich mit dem Profil deiner Eltern in der Mediathek!