Hikari - I want to make my own rice!

Hikari is 10 years old and comes from Japan. She’s a fan of well-prepared rice. Later in life, she would like to become a rice farmer and pursue her passion professionally. She has already tried to grow rice with seeds which she bought on the internet, but it didn’t work out. Now she wants to try out a new idea. She visits a well-known rice farmer and asks him for help. Mr Yamanaka gives her good quality seeds as well as some excellent advice about how to plant them. This year, Hikari wants to cook a meal for her family with the rice she has planted and harvested on her own. She wants to do this in a traditional way. Hikari soon finds out that growing rice isn’t just about planting the seedlings. She also has to protect the plants against birds and bad weather. A summer’s work for hopefully more than just a tiny portion of rice…