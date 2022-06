Kerene - In Search of Home

Kerene lost her father in the Congo and fled the country with her mother and her siblings. After her father’s death, the family didn’t feel safe at home because of rebels kidnapping children and attacking people in their homes. In Greece, Kerene feels very safe and welcome. She is surprised about the kindness of the people and the support all the refugee families get from the locals. Soon it will be a year now that Kerene has been living on Tilos. She speaks Greek and has found new friends. With one of them, her best friend Aggelikki, she plans to put on a special dance performance.