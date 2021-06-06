Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Lena - The young crofter

Lena lives on the Isle of Harris in Scotland. She wants to learn from her father so that she can continue the traditional way of life that she is being brought up with.

14 min
06.06.2021
Video verfügbar bis 29.05.2026
The future of the family croft is in safe hands with this passionate young crofter who likes to be at the heart of any crofting work her father has to do. But this year, she has a clear goal in mind - to make the trip to the off-shore island of Pabbay for the first time for a very special annual crofting activity.

