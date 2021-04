Noam lives in Savyon, a comfortable suburb east of Tel Aviv. He and his family have just recently moved from a small town nearby. Now everything is new for Noam. But the worst thing is that he doesn't have any new friends yet. Therefore, Noam wants to give a party. Will he find his way in a new school, a new neighborhood, and even a new scouts chapter? Maybe his cooking hobby may prove to be a way to find new friends?