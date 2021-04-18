Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
The Future of Fetije

Fetije is a girl from Belgium. Her parents derive from Albania. This summer she is going to a traditional Albanian wedding and dance in a traditional dress there.

Each summer Fetije and her parents go back to Albania, to visit her family.

My life is in Belgium, but my family lifes in Albania. Sometimes I think I have two homes.

One of the dreams in her life is to attend a traditional Albanian wedding and dance in a traditional dress. This summer that is going to happen. Her cousin is getting married and Fetije is very excited. She is trying on her dress in advance... and is busy in rehearsing for the dance.

The wedding is a symbol for the two worlds Fetije is living in. The marriage of her parents was arranged. Fetije herself shudders to think, her own marraige once might also be arranged. She believes her future will be in Belgium and she wants to marry someone she comes to know by her own and with whom she is in love with - not someone her family chooses for her.

