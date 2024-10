Migration in die USA: Elend im Dschungel von Panama

TOPSHOT - Venezuelan migrants clean boats at the Temporary Reception Centre for Migrants in Lajas Blancas, in the jungle province of Darien, 250 km east of Panama City, Panama, on September 26, 2024. In this centre, the Panamanian government, along with international organizations, provides basic services to migrants before allowing them to continue their journey to Costa Rica, the next stop for those coming from South America and trying to reach the United States. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)

