Laut MI5-Agent Daniel Whittaker ist Ladys Felicias Liebhaber ein Spion. Für Whittaker soll sie nun ein doppeltes Spiel spielen, um so an gewisse Fotoaufnahmen zu gelangen. Father Brown bemerkt ihr Unbehagen und ist zur Stelle, als sie des Mordes beschuldigt wird.
Darsteller
- Father Brown - Mark Williams
- Mrs McCarthy - Sorcha Cusack
- Inspector Mallory - Jack Deam
- Bunty - Emer Kenny
- Sergeant Goodfellow - John Burton
- Lady Felicia - Nancy Caroll
- Benedict Northam - Richard Harrington
- Daniel Whittaker - Daniel Flynn
- Lara Winslow - Mary Antony
Stab
- Regie - Christiana Ebohon
- Autor - Rachel Flowerday, Tahsin Guner
- Kamera - Tom Hines