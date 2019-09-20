Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
05 Das Gesicht des Feindes

"Father Brown - Das Gesicht des Feindes": Lady Felicia (Nancy Carroll) hängt sich in Father Browns (Mark Williams) Arm.
Staffel 06, Folge 05

Father Brown, ein Priester auf dem Land bei Kembleford, mischt sich des Öfteren in die Kriminalfälle von Inspector Mallory ein und wird dabei von Mrs McCarthy und Bunty unterstützt.

Sendetermin:
Im TV-Programm: ZDFneo, 20.09.2019, 04:50 - 05:35
Datum:
Verfügbarkeit:
Mehr von Father Brown

Laut MI5-Agent Daniel Whittaker ist Ladys Felicias Liebhaber ein Spion. Für Whittaker soll sie nun ein doppeltes Spiel spielen, um so an gewisse Fotoaufnahmen zu gelangen. Father Brown bemerkt ihr Unbehagen und ist zur Stelle, als sie des Mordes beschuldigt wird.

Darsteller

  • Father Brown - Mark Williams
  • Mrs McCarthy - Sorcha Cusack
  • Inspector Mallory - Jack Deam
  • Bunty - Emer Kenny
  • Sergeant Goodfellow - John Burton
  • Lady Felicia - Nancy Caroll
  • Benedict Northam - Richard Harrington
  • Daniel Whittaker - Daniel Flynn
  • Lara Winslow - Mary Antony

Stab

  • Regie - Christiana Ebohon
  • Autor - Rachel Flowerday, Tahsin Guner
  • Kamera - Tom Hines
Bitte beachten Sie die Nutzungsbedingungen des ZDF.

