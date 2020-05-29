Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
04 Verstrickung

Staffel 01, Folge 04

Vincent setzt Abbie immer mehr unter Druck, doch Lisa bekommt davon nichts mit. Sie ist zu sehr in die Ermittlung eingebunden. Nur Sam ist für Abbie da und hilft ihr, wo er kann.

Das Team rund um Lisa und DI Manning sucht nicht nur nach Holly, sondern auch nach den Entführern von Nick, der schwer verletzt und misshandelt gefunden wird. Lisa versteht die Zusammenhänge nicht mehr, bis Nick endlich einen wichtigen Hinweis gibt.

  • D.S. Lisa Armstrong - Morven Christie
  • D.S. Med Kharim - Taheen Modak
  • D.I. Tony Manning - Daniel Ryan
  • Sean Meredith - Jonas Armstrong
  • Jess Meredith - Chanel Cresswell
  • Abbie Armstrong - Imogen King
  • Rob Armstrong - Art Parkinson
  • Penny Armstrong - Lindsey Coulson
  • Holly Meredith - Darci Shaw
  • Dylan Meredith - Noah Valentine
  • Ryan Foley - Philip Hill-Pearson
  • Sam Hesketh - Louis Greatorex
  • Regie - Lee Haven Jones / Robert Quinn
  • Autor - Daragh Carville
  • Kamera - Ryan Kernaghan
  • Schnitt - Mike Philips

