Formel 1: Teams und Fahrer 2021

Alpine A521

Alpine A521
 
(1/18)

Alpine A521

Quelle:
Alpine
Ein Formel 1-Auto: Der Mercedes W12.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Mercedes W12
 
(2/18)

Mercedes W12.

Quelle:
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton und Valtteri Bottas.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Lewis Hamilton und Valtteri Bottas
 
(3/18)

Lewis Hamilton und Valtteri Bottas.

Quelle:
dpa
Ein Formel 1-Auto: Der Red Bull RB16B.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Red Bull RB16B
 
(4/18)

Der Red Bull RB16B.

Quelle:
Red Bull
Sergio Perez und Max Verstappen.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Sergio Perez und Max Verstappen
 
(5/18)

Sergio Perez und Max Verstappen.

Quelle:
imago
Ein Formel 1-Auto: Der McLaren MCL36M.

L 2020 - Formel 1: McLaren MCL36M
 
(6/18)

Der McLaren MCL36M.

Quelle:
McLaren
Lando Norris und Daniel Ricciardo.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Lando Norris und Daniel Ricciardo
 
(7/18)

Lando Norris und Daniel Ricciardo.

Quelle:
ap/mark sutton, imago
Ein Formel 1-Auto: Der Aston Martin AMR21.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Aston Martin AMR21
 
(8/18)

Der Aston Martin AMR21.

Quelle:
Aston Martin
Lance Stroll und Sebastian Vettel.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Lance Stroll und Sebastian Vettel
 
(9/18)

Lance Stroll und Sebastian Vettel.

Quelle:
imago
Ein Formel 1-Auto: Der Alpha Tauri AT02.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Alpha Tauri AT02
 
(10/18)

Der Alpha Tauri AT02.

Quelle:
Alpha Tauri
Yuki Tsunoda und Pierre Gasly.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Yuki Tsunoda und Pierre Gasly
 
(11/18)

Yuki Tsunoda und Pierre Gasly.

Quelle:
imago
Ein Formel 1-Auto: Der Alfa Romeo C41.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Alfa Romeo C41
 
(12/18)

Der Alfa Romeo C41.

Quelle:
Alfa Romeo
Kimi Räikkönen und Antonio Giovinazzi.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Kimi Räikkönen und Antonio Giovinazzi
 
(13/18)

Kimi Räikkönen und Antonio Giovinazzi.

Quelle:
imago
Ein Formel 1-Auto: Der Haas VF-21.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Haas VF-21
 
(14/18)

Der Haas VF-21.

Quelle:
Haas
Nikita Masepin und Mick Schumacher.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Nikita Masepin und Mick Schumacher
 
(15/18)

Nikita Masepin und Mick Schumacher.

Quelle:
dpa, dpa/haas f1 team
Fernando Alonso und Esteban Ocon.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Fernando Alonso und Esteban Ocon
 
(16/18)

Fernando Alonso und Esteban Ocon.

Carlos Sainz und Charles Leclerc.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Carlos Sainz und Charles Leclerc
 
(17/18)

Carlos Sainz und Charles Leclerc.

Quelle:
reuters/ferrari press office
Nicholas Latifi und George Russell.

L 2020 - Formel 1: Nicholas Latifi und George Russell
 
(18/18)

Nicholas Latifi und George Russell.

Quelle:
imago, pool via reuters/tolga bozoglu
