Generation Jihad

German youth and terrorism - Film by Anna Feist and Kyo Mali Jung

820 men and women from Germany joined the so-called terrorist organization "Islamic State", where they were trained to bring terror to Europe. ZDFzoom asks: “Why are young people so attracted by IS?”

28 min
Video verfügbar bis 01.08.2018, 15:42

Most recruitments by the radical Islamists start in social media platforms. ZDFzoom attempts an experiment, in which they make themselves available on the internet and are recruited under a false identity by a young woman from the IS. The directors of the documentary experience firsthand the scheme of IS and how easy it is to establish contact with the radical scene.

Those who come back from Syria are also a dangerous side of this radical scene. One of these Syrian returnees is Harry S., a German with Ghanaian roots. ZDFzoom was able to interview him exclusively and get a descriptions of his life in the IS.

