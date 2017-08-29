Putins New Cold War

German head of domestic secret service “Verfassungsschutz“ Hans-Georg Maaßen talks about “operations against Germany and German Interests“. The Russia - expert Stefan Meister is convinced the Kremlin is crossing red lines consciously “.
A former colonel of the Russian secret service FSB knows the methods of the responsible Generals and the plans of the Kremlin how to infiltrate and to destabilize the West with the help of agents. He served his country in the secret service for twenty years. And he is probably the highest ranking secret service officer in the Putin era that fled from Russia. Among others he was part of secret operations that made it possible to bring Chechen spies to Germany by giving them false papers.
Reporter Egmont R. Koch follows the track. Under conspirative conditions he met the former Russian colonel five times and interviewed him for 15 hours – with and without camera. For the former Russian secret service man it was highly risky to blow the whistle. Russian – American historian Yuri Felshtinsky thinks the FSB will try by all means to find him.