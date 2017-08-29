Putins New Cold War

A former colonel of the Russian secret service FSB knows the methods of the responsible Generals and the plans of the Kremlin how to infiltrate and to destabilize the West with the help of agents. He served his country in the secret service for twenty years. And he is probably the highest ranking secret service officer in the Putin era that fled from Russia. Among others he was part of secret operations that made it possible to bring Chechen spies to Germany by giving them false papers.