The Myth of Clean Trucks

A study of the University of Heidelberg found strikingly high emissions in more than 20% of all eastern European trucks. This manipulation results in up to 14.000 tons of additional nitric oxides each year. According to toll expert Prof. Kay Mitusch each year trucks are traveling and equivalent of approximately 1.6 billion km though Germany. Manipulated trucks are travelling using less expensive toll categories resulting in a loss of more than 110 million Euros in toll revenues for the German government.