ZDFzoom: Donald First - Trump's Attack on America

From the beginning of his turbulent precidency, there were people who suspected Donald Trump of having his own best interest at heart - and not neccessarily the nation´s. Some even saw him as a puppet of foreign powers.
28 min
28 min
11.03.2021
11.03.2021
Video verfügbar bis 11.03.2022
In this revealing ZDFzoom documentary, New York Bureau Chief Johannes Hano investigates the allegations that tie the 45th US-president to the Russian intelligence community and even Russian mobsters.
Legally, the future might hold some unpleasant surprises for the former Commander-in-Chief as he is no longer protected from investigations into his tax history.
In discussions with former CIA and FBI officials, attorneys and other legal observers Johannes Hano investigates what might be in store for Donald J. Trump now that he lost the cover of his high office.
