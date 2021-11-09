The structures are crumbling. The male domain is shaking. Women run for board positions, squint at coaching jobs, young female players are courted by sponsors. Football thrives on diversity and women no longer want to be excluded.
As the most popular sport in Germany, football has a role model function and therefore the responsi-bility to represent society. The football world has hardly fulfilled this mandate so far, but remains in well-known, patriarchal structures. In the past few weeks and months, rainbow flags have also occa-sionally appeared in football, athletes kneel down before the competition and thus show their disgust for racism and discrimination. But sports associations often respond helplessly, sometimes even with penalties.
There is only one woman among the 17 presidium members of the German Football Association. Though also in football it is time for changes. Because at the moment almost all important positions in German football are occupied by men. When there is change, men are forced to give up their posi-tions too. But women cannot do further alone. Everyone has to work on that.
"Fußball-Frauen" is an entertaining and discourse-friendly film. Against the background of current developments, it shows the political, social and economic relevance of the topic. The very personal interviews take a look at the football industry, whose grievances show the challenges of our society as if through a magnifying glass.
Above all, the exciting current state of the industry and innovative solutions are especially highlight-ed. People have their say who want to bring back respresented originally made the magic of football: team spirit, community, joy of playing.