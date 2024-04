António Guterres: Der UN-Generalsekretär wird 75 Jahre alt

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press at UN headquarters in New York on April 5, 2024, ahead of the six-month mark since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Guterres on April 5 expressed serious concern over reports that Israel was using artificial intelligence to identify targets in Gaza. "No part of life and death decisions which impact entire families should be delegated to the cold calculation of algorithms," he said. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Quelle: AFP