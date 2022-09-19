Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Hatred Against Jews and the Enemy State Israel

Islamic Antisemitism in Germany

von Beate Frenkel und Michael Haselrieder

Expressions of hatred against Jewish people are once again being made openly in Germany: at protests, in front of synagogues and on the internet. The number of antisemitic crimes has risen to a new, all-time high.

This frontal documentary made by Beate Frenkel and Michael Haselrieder shows how hate speech on the internet can spread onto the streets. Islamists use the conflict in the Middle East to stir up antisemitic sentiments on Instagram, Twitter and Telegram.

In 2021, investigators foiled a planned bomb attack on a synagogue in Hagen. The perpetrator was a Syrian refugee. The documentary attempts to reconstruct the then 16-year-old’s environment. He’d been radicalized on the internet, where he followed Islamist preachers.

The filmmakers accompany Noam Petri from Frankfurt am Main. The 18 year old plays soccer for the Makkabi Sports Club. His first encounters with antisemitic slurs on the pitch occurred when he was just a child. Since he started actively campaigning against antisemitism, he has been the frequent recipient of hate mail and abuse on Twitter. The climate in Germany has shifted in recent years, says Noam Petri.

The making of this documentary took the filmmakers from Germany to the USA and Israel. They show how hatred of Jewish people is gaining traction around the world.

