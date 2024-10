In Europe, we source the majority of our tomato crops from Badajoz in Spain where our partners at the Conesa group harvest around 325 tonnes of tomatoes annually that go into Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Heinz Beanz and Heinz Tomato Frito.



Kraft Heinz has been working with the Vázquez family (who own Conesa) for 10 years, and this year marks Conesa’s 20th harvest for Heinz. Over the years, we’ve worked closely with Conesa’s team to improve soil health in their fields, reduce water use, introduce cover cropping, and adopt regenerative farming techniques to benefit future crop yields.



But all our tomatoes are 100% Heinz tomatoes – no other ketchup has this, making sure we give our consumers the same delicious taste, experience and quality – without added thickeners or colours – every single time.



The Conesa Group process all our tomatoes on site, meaning a tomato can be picked from the vine and turned into tomato paste in as little as four hours.