Humankind is heating up the planet. In nature, volcanoes can create cooling blankets. Should we copy something like that artificially and cool the climate with technology? On land, in the oceans and in the atmosphere? An emergency operation for our earth’s climate? The closer we look, the more problems we see. The earth as a big lab – an opportunity or a risk?



On air Nov. 29., 2015

planet e.: Operation Earth Climate