Teuer oder billig: Grünes Pesto im Check

Frage: What is the country of origin of the basil that was used?„Italy“

Frage: What is the country of origin of the sunflower/extra virgin olive oil?

„Sunflower oil: Different EU countries amongst others Italy, France, Spain, Romania, Hungary Czech republic and Slovenia. Extra virgin olive oil: Italy/Spain.“

Frage zu Pestizid-Rückständen: „You have also send us test results of a lab test on pesticides and asked us for a position and reply. On raw materials and our production process we would like to mention that:



Our production location is GFSI certified and is compliant with all EU regulations.

All raw materials we use are grown and sourced in line with EU regulations.

All raw materials are checked by the production location on maximum residue levels MRL and all raw materials comply with EU regulation 396/2005 MRL.

We have not found any deviations during the production process.

Test results are below EU 396/2005 MRL thresholds. Your lab tests gave the following results:



2,6-dichloorbenzamide 0,03 mg/kg

Dimethomorf 0,04 mg/kg

Fluopicolide 0,037 mg/kg

Propamocarb 0,14 mg/kg

Pyraclostrobine 0,033 mg/kg

We would like to mention that the levels you mention in your message are at least a factor 100 below the levels of EU regulation 396/2005 on MRL for the main ingredient basil (30% of the end product). Our test results are also below EU 396/2005 thresholds. When inspected and analysed before usage no raw material or ingredient showed levels above the MRL. We have found no deviations in our records and all analysed levels are significantly below the EU regulation 396/2005 minimum threshold levels (see tables below) for these substances.

The ingredients basil, sunflower oil and extra virgin olive oil used in Bertolli Pesto alla Genovese therefore comply with EU regulation 296/2005. Eu regulation 396/2005 MRL (Minimum Residue Levels) for Basil are: Our own analysis on the basil used in this batch are significantly below the EU MRL threshold. The MRL for sunflower and extra virgin olive oil are: Our analyses on the oil used in this batch show no detection on any of the mentioned substances above the detection level of 0,005 mg/kg. In summary our Bertolli Pesto alla Genovese complies with EU regulations, our standard quality procedures cover the mentioned ingredients and we have found no deviations or threshold breaches.“