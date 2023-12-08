Whiskey im Vergleich: Geschmack, Preis, Nachhaltigkeit
Whiskey im Check: teuer versus billig
Die besten teuren und günstigen Optionen im Vergleich
von Anna Fein
Scotch, Bourbon oder Single Malt– viele Namen, ein Getränk: Whisky. Aber wie wird Whisky eigentlich hergestellt? Und gibt es Unterschiede zwischen teuren und günstigen Produkten? WISO checkt sechs Blended Whiskys, alle der Sorte Scotch.
Chivas Blended Scotch gibt es für 29,99 Euro je 0,7 Liter.
„Black Label“ von Johnny Walker kostet 25,99 Euro je 0,7 Liter.
und Ballantine‘s 24,99 Euro je 0,7 Liter.
Billiger Whiskey
Eigenmarke von Aldi haben wir für 7,49 Euro je 0,7 Liter eingekauft.
Eigenmarke von Lidl haben wir für 7,49 Euro je 0,7 Liter eingekauft.
Eigenmarke von Rewe haben wir für 7,49 Euro je 0,7 Liter eingekauft.
Stellungnahmen der Hersteller
„Unser Blended Scotch Whisky, reift die gesetzliche Mindestlagerdauer, von drei Jahren. Es ist allerdings durchaus möglich, dass im jeweiligen Blend auch ältere Whiskys zum Einsatz kommen. Der „Statesman Blended Whisky“ von ALDI Nord ist ein Blend aus Grain und Malt Whisky. Ein kleiner Teil – ein Prozent des Gesamtgehaltes – des verwendeten Whiskys verleiht dem Blend eine leichte Rauchnote. Diese Rauchnote stammt von gemälztem Getreide, welche beim Mälzungsprozess mit Torf entsteht.
Torf wird für verschiedene Anwendungsgebiete abgebaut. Auf die Whiskyproduktion entfällt ein verschwindend geringer Anteil der abgebauten Menge Schottlands. Unsere Lieferanten arbeiten gemeinsam mit der Scotch Whisky Association kontinuierlich an der Verbesserung der Nachhaltigkeit der Branche. Dies schließt die Rohstoff- und Torfversorgung mit ein. Gegenwärtig umfasst dies einen dreigliedrigen Ansatz, der auf alternative Quellen und Methoden sowie technische Lösungen abzielt.
Im Rahmen des Re-Evaluationsprogramms für alle Lebensmittelzusatzstoffe hat die Europäische Behörde für Lebensmittelsicherheit (EFSA) im Februar 2011 die Verwendung der zugelassenen Zuckerkulöre neu bewertet und im Dezember 2012 die Mengen an Zuckerkulör, die mit Lebensmitteln bei mittleren und hohen Verzehrmengen aufgenommen werden, auf der Basis von neuen Daten erneut abgeschätzt. Der Anteil an der täglichen Höchstmenge laut EFSA, in Höhe von 300 mg pro Kilogramm Körpergewicht und Tag (mg/kg KG und Tag), ist bei Spirituosen sehr gering.
Auf diese Bewertung, der auch das Bundesinstitut für Risikobewertung (BfR) folgt, möchten wir in diesem Zusammenhang gerne verweisen: Die wissenschaftlichen Stellungnahmen zur Bewertung von Zuckerkulören sind verfügbar unter http://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/efsajournal/pub/2004.htm und http://www.efsa.europa.eu/de/efsajournal/pub/3030.htm. Im Rahmen der Qualitätssicherung werden regelmäßig chemische Untersuchungen durchgeführt, unter anderem auch auf 4-Methylimidazol. Die Befunde waren stets negativ. Wir bitten um Verständnis, dass wir uns zur genauen Zusammensetzung und Destillierung aus Wettbewerbsgründen nicht äußern möchten.“
„Die Qualität unserer Produkte hat für Lidl höchste Priorität. Im Herstellungsprozess unseres Queen Margot Scotch Blended Whisky wird kein Torf verwendet. Der „Peated“ Effekt entsteht durch das Verbrennen von Torf in der Nähe der Malzgerste, wie es bei Whiskys dieser Produktreihe üblich ist.
Unsere Whisky-Partner halten sich strikt an die höchsten Standards der schottischen Industrie, insbesondere wenn es um die Erhaltung von Torfgebieten geht.
Zuckerkulör (E150a) hat in vielen Lebensmitteln, einschließlich Spirituosen, keine festgelegten Höchstmengenbeschränkungen gemäß EU-Verordnung Nr. 1333/2008. Die Diskussion über krebserregende Potenziale betrifft jedoch spezifisch die Verunreinigung 4-Methylimidazol (4-MEI), die laut Bundeinstitut für Risikobewertung nur in E150c und E150d auftreten kann, nicht aber in E150a selbst. Die Europäische Behörde für Lebensmittelsicherheit hat einen kombinierten Grenzwert für die tägliche Aufnahme von Zuckerkulör abgeleitet und festgestellt, dass dieser weder für mittlere noch für hohe Verzehrmengen überschritten wird und somit keine Gesundheitsrisiken durch den Konsum angenommen werden.“
Auf dem Produkt „McIntyre Blended Whisky“ steht keine Alterskennzeichnung. In der Regel bedeutet das, dass es sich dabei um einen dreijährigen Whisky handelt. Trifft dies auch auf das o.g. Produkt zu? Antwort: Ja. Traditionell erhält Whisky oft durch die Verbrennung von Torf seine rauchigen Aromen. Ist auch bei Ihrem Produkt Torf zum Einsatz gekommen? Antwort: Ja.
Was tut der Whisky-Produzent bzw. Rewe für den Schutz und Erhalt von Mooren? Antwort: Gemeinsam mit dem NABU hat REWE 2022 das wohl größte Renaturierungsvorhaben von Mooren in Deutschland und Europa initiiert. Das gemeinsam mit dem NABU vereinbarte Projektvolumen von 5 Millionen Euro jährlich in den nächsten fünf Jahren spiegelt das Budget wieder, das der NABU für die Projekte in den europäischen Projektgebieten benötigt. Mit den in den NABU-Klimafonds eingezahlten Mitteln werden die Wiedervernässung von Moorflächen und damit die messbare Einsparung von Treibhausgas-Emissionen vorwiegend auf durch Landwirtschaft und Torfabbau degradierten Moorböden unterstützt. In ein erstes Projekt bei Cuxhaven fließen aktuell initial bereits mindestens fünf Millionen Euro, um ein Moor zu renaturieren.
Ihr Produkt ist ein Blended Whisky, d.h. ein Verschnitt verschiedener Whiskys. Aus wie vielen Destillerien stammen die Whiskys für den McIntyre Whisky? Antwort: Aus zwei Destillerien.
Der Lebensmittelfarbstoff E150 (Zuckerkulör) steht im Verdacht, möglicherweise krebserregend zu sein. Was sagen Sie als Hersteller dazu? Antwort: Die eingesetzten Mengen sind minimal. Zudem gibt es nach heutigem wissenschaftlichen Kenntnisstand keine eindeutigen Belege für eine Krebsgefahr durch den zugelassenen Lebensmittelfarbstoff, insbesondere zur empfohlenen Mindestzufuhr. Die Produkte werden immer wieder überprüft, indem alle möglichen Gefahren und Risiken berücksichtigt werden. Hierzu auch ein Kommentar vom BfR (vom 13.02.20215), in dem Ihre Aussage nicht bestätigt wird: …Zuckerkulöre sind Lebensmittelzusatzstoffe, die zur Braunfärbung eingesetzt werden. Zuckerkulör ist nicht zu verwechseln mit dem süßen und angenehm duftenden Karamell, das sich bildet, wenn Zucker allein erhitzt und Lebensmitteln zur Geschmacksgebung zugesetzt wird. Im Hinblick auf mögliche gesundheitliche Risiken wird die Substanz 4-Methylimidazol (4-MEI) diskutiert, die bei der Herstellung von bestimmten Zuckerkulören in geringen Mengen als Verunreinigung entstehen kann. In Studien an Mäusen wurden kanzerogene Wirkungen beobachtet. Die Europäische Behörde für Lebensmittelsicherheit (EFSA) hat die Verwendung der zugelassenen Zuckerkulöre im Februar 2011 neu bewertet. Dabei wurde auch das Vorkommen von 4-MEI in diesen Farbstoffen berücksichtigt. Nach Auswertung der wissenschaftlichen Literatur, einschließlich neuerer Untersuchungen zur Kanzerogenität von 4-MEI im Tierexperiment, gelangte die EFSA zu der Auffassung, dass die Aufnahme von 4-MEI über den Verzehr von Getränken und anderen Lebensmitteln, die mit den genannten Zuckerkulören gefärbt sind, unter Beachtung der Höchstmengen für 4-MEI in diesen Farbstoffen gesundheitlich unbedenklich ist. Das Bundesinstitut für Risikobewertung (BfR) stimmt mit der Bewertung der EFSA überein…“
Upfront information about Scotch whisky and Chivas Brothers
Scotch whisky is made from just 3 natural ingredients – water, yeast and cereals. By law, Scotch whisky can only be made in Scotland and it must be matured in oak casks for a minimum of 3 years.
Chivas Brothers is the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky. Its award-winning portfolio features some of the world’s most revered single malt and blended Scotch whisky brands, including Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet. Chivas Brothers is the No.2 Scotch whisky producer which exports to 160 markets globally. Chivas Brothers and its 1,800-strong team are rooted in communities across Scotland and around the globe, sharing a proud history and the ambition to open up to shape the future of whisky. Chivas Brothers has 28 sites across the UK, including 13 Scotch distilleries, 1 bottling facility and 300+ warehouses across Scotland.
For more information about Chivas Brothers, please visit www.chivasbrothers.com
In Germany, Scotch accounts for 50% of the total whisky market and the trend is rising. (+4%punkte vs. LY MAT 10.23. Source: Nielsen IQ | Total Germany Off-Trade market | Whisky | MAT Oct 2023). Ballantine’s is Chivas Brothers’ leading Scotch brand in Germany, followed by Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet.
Questions Your product is a blended whisky, i.e. a blend of different whiskies. How many distilleries do the whiskies for Chivas Regal or Ballantine’s whisky come from?
Scotch whisky, whether it’s blended or single malt, is a combination of different aged whiskies that are brought together, bottled and sold as one whisky. The classification ‘blended whisky’ refers to whiskies that blend (or mix) both malt and grain whiskies.
When the new spirit is laid down for maturation in casks, a number of variables influence the final liquid, such as temperature, evaporation, type of cask, etc. It’s the job of our Master Blenders to ensure that the new make spirit identifies with the characteristic style of each distillery where it’s being produced, to carefully monitor the maturation process, and to blend whiskies from different barrels together to achieve a product with a final taste and flavour profile that's consistent from one release to the next.
A single-malt scotch whisky is also a blend of different whiskies, but all coming from a single distillery with their own characteristic profile and style.
The art of blending different whiskies is one of the closely-guarded secrets of our Master Blender and his team. Together, they carefully select and marry together different distillates from across our 13 distilleries in Scotland to create the final whisky blend. This acclaimed art of blending is down to decades of experience and experimentation, alongside a flair for flavour shared but our blenders.
Sandy Hyslop, Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s Master Blender, says: “Our aim with blended whisky is to make something greater than the sum of its parts. Single malt whisky can have a lovely individual flavour, but you can produce something far more complex with blended whisky.”
Although our blended whiskies Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s are the result of a combination of whiskies from different distilleries, a characteristic flavour and distillery profile can be recognised in each one of them.
For example, Chivas Regal is a combination (blend) of the best malt and grain whiskies, resulting in a distinct, signature smooth flavor with a strong influence from Strathisla distillery single malt whisky, which flows through every bottle of Chivas Regal. Strathisla distillery - the home of Chivas – is nestled in the rolling Highland hills. Originally established in 1786, it’s the oldest continuously working distillery in the Scottish Highlands, giving Chivas Regal its unmissable Speyside style.
Ballantine’s is also the product of blending multiple single malt and grain whiskies, each one of them bringing a distinct character, for example a balance of subtle, sweet flavours like milk hocolate.
Traditionally, whisky often gets its smoky aromas from the burning of peat. Is peat also used in your product? What are you doing to protect and preserve peatlands?
Currently, less than 1% of the whiskies in our portfolio use peat.
However where we do use it, we recognise that this is an important and finite resource, and one that requires respect and careful handling. We ensure that our suppliers use this crucial raw material carefully and responsibly. We abide by the Scotch Whisky Association’s specific targets to help with this.
As active members of the SWA, we continue to support the SWA’s Commitment to Responsible Peat Use, which focuses on responsible extraction; optimising the malting process and peatland restoration and stewardship.
The food colouring E150 (caramel) is suspected of being potentially carcinogenic. What do you as the manufacturer say about this?
‘Spirit caramel’, also known as ‘plain caramel’, has been used in the whisky industry since the 19th century and is classified as E150a. It is a natural additive not known to be carcinogenic and it is produced differently to other types of caramel like E150d used for the manufacturing of different types of drinks outside of whisky.
Scotch whisky must retain the color derived from the raw materials used in its production and maturation. However, each cask of Scotch Whisky will have a different colour. As part of the blending process the blender will seek to produce a final blend which is as close in colour to the previous batches produced over the years. However, to produce exactly the same required colour, it may be necessary to use very small quantities of plain caramel colouring to adjust the color and provide consistency between different batches.
Plain caramel (E150a) is a coloring and is not for flavouring or sweetening.
In terms of sustainability, Chivas Brothers writes on its website: "It is our duty to preserve and care for the environment for future generations." What does that mean in concrete terms?
Sustainability is a key business priority for Chivas Brothers, because it’s simply the right thing to do. It’s about giving back more than we take – and doing so in a sensible and caring way. It is ingrained in everything we do, from grain to glass, which allows us to make a wider impact – not just on the environment, but on our people, communities and consumers.
Our commitments are part of our longer term aim to move towards more circular models throughout our business, from the products we produce to the packaging we use, and the way we distribute our products so that we minimise our carbon footprint and preserve water and other precious raw materials. That means taking positive action inside and outside of our business.
Our commitments include:
To be carbon neutral across distillation by the end of 2026, which is ahead of industry targets.
That all our packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025
On reducing energy:
Whisky making is an energy intensive process, so one of our focus areas has been on reducing our energy consumption in our own operations. To help us do so, in September 2023 we announced more than £60 million in planned investment over the next three years towards this ambition. Progress we have made includes:
Heat Recovery Technology implementation at Glentauchers has halved emissions (53%).
In July 2023 we made the learnings and design process of our heat recovery technology at Glentauchers distillery ‘open source’ to the wider industry in our pursuit of a greener future for the whole Scotch industry.
More recently, in October 2023, we hosted a two-day ‘open house’ event at our Glentauchers distillery, with more than 130 industry peers attending to learn about the technology and discuss it first-hand with Chivas Brothers’ engineering team.
On packaging:
We are also looking to achieve 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by end of 2025 – ultimately make our packaging more sustainable.
Currently, 95% of our packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable. We’re only 5% away from reaching our goal.
We continue to work closely with our glass suppliers to find solutions to reduce carbon emissions in glass manufacturing, for example, switching to renewables and increasing recycled content
In April 2021, we introduced new bottle caps across Ballantine’s range, which save up to 837 tonnes of plastic a year, the equivalent to 21 million plastic bottles.
With the redesign of Chivas Regal 12 we lightweighted our bottles, that is, reduced the amount of glass used, by some 1,300 tonnes per year.
Other areas of progress:
Water: Water is an essential component of the whiskies we craft. From irrigating the cereals, to processing raw materials, distilling and bottling, water is involved in every stage, and without access to clean, pure water, distilleries grind to a halt
96% of the water we borrow from the catchment of our distilleries is returned directly after use and treatment.
We are on the way to achieve zero cooling water loss at our distilleries through the use of water-cooling technology and introducing sustainable urban drainage systems to alleviate high water flows and prevent pollution.
In our Glenlivet and Dalmunach distilleries, we have invested in a water-cooling device which returns cooled water upstream, resulting in zero water loss.
We have also introduced a Sustainable Urban Drainage system at Dalmunach that collects rainfall from roadways within the site to alleviate high water flows and prevent pollution.
At The Glenlivet we’ve introduced a range of sustainable solutions to help address water scarcity, including building small dams. These capture water that can be used in the distillery during drier seasons and also help maintain groundwater levels, support flood management and boost water quality.
Transport: We partnered with Volvo Trucks to pilot the first all-electric tractor unit in Scotland – the first of its kind in this weight class.
Capable of hauling 24,000L of whisky around our sites.
Accelerating the transformation of electric transport and / or consider HVO (veg oil) in the future, reducing our reliance on diesel vehicles.
Nurturing land and biodiversity: A unique blend of crops, soil, water and more goes into making our whisky, and our whiskies take their character from these natural ingredients. We strive to look after these resources to protect them against the impact of climate change.
This includes supporting local farmers – using grains that are grown as close to our sites as possible – and working with them to cut their own carbon footprint. We have local growing agreements in place at our Aberlour and The Glenlivet distilleries, which means all the barley used at these sites is sourced from farms within a 15 mile (Aberlour) and 50 miles radius (The Glenlivet).
