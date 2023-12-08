Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
Whiskey im Check: teuer versus billig

Die besten teuren und günstigen Optionen im Vergleich

Whiskey in Karaffe mit zwei Gläsern. In einem Glas sind Eiswürfel. Im Hintergrund lodert ein Kaminfeuer.
von Anna Fein

Scotch, Bourbon oder Single Malt– viele Namen, ein Getränk: Whisky. Aber wie wird Whisky eigentlich hergestellt? Und gibt es Unterschiede zwischen teuren und günstigen Produkten? WISO checkt sechs Blended Whiskys, alle der Sorte Scotch.

11.12.2023
Teurer Whiskey

  • Chivas Blended Scotch gibt es für 29,99 Euro je 0,7 Liter.
  • „Black Label“ von Johnny Walker kostet 25,99 Euro je 0,7 Liter.
  • und Ballantine‘s 24,99 Euro je 0,7 Liter.

Billiger Whiskey

  • Eigenmarke von Aldi haben wir für 7,49 Euro je 0,7 Liter eingekauft.
  • Eigenmarke von Lidl haben wir für 7,49 Euro je 0,7 Liter eingekauft.
  • Eigenmarke von Rewe haben wir für 7,49 Euro je 0,7 Liter eingekauft.

