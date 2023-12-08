Upfront information about Scotch whisky and Chivas Brothers



Scotch whisky is made from just 3 natural ingredients – water, yeast and cereals. By law, Scotch whisky can only be made in Scotland and it must be matured in oak casks for a minimum of 3 years.

Chivas Brothers is the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky. Its award-winning portfolio features some of the world’s most revered single malt and blended Scotch whisky brands, including Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet. Chivas Brothers is the No.2 Scotch whisky producer which exports to 160 markets globally. Chivas Brothers and its 1,800-strong team are rooted in communities across Scotland and around the globe, sharing a proud history and the ambition to open up to shape the future of whisky. Chivas Brothers has 28 sites across the UK, including 13 Scotch distilleries, 1 bottling facility and 300+ warehouses across Scotland.

For more information about Chivas Brothers, please visit www.chivasbrothers.com

In Germany, Scotch accounts for 50% of the total whisky market and the trend is rising. (+4%punkte vs. LY MAT 10.23. Source: Nielsen IQ | Total Germany Off-Trade market | Whisky | MAT Oct 2023). Ballantine’s is Chivas Brothers’ leading Scotch brand in Germany, followed by Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet.



Questions

Your product is a blended whisky, i.e. a blend of different whiskies. How many distilleries do the whiskies for Chivas Regal or Ballantine’s whisky come from?



Scotch whisky, whether it’s blended or single malt, is a combination of different aged whiskies that are brought together, bottled and sold as one whisky. The classification ‘blended whisky’ refers to whiskies that blend (or mix) both malt and grain whiskies.

When the new spirit is laid down for maturation in casks, a number of variables influence the final liquid, such as temperature, evaporation, type of cask, etc. It’s the job of our Master Blenders to ensure that the new make spirit identifies with the characteristic style of each distillery where it’s being produced, to carefully monitor the maturation process, and to blend whiskies from different barrels together to achieve a product with a final taste and flavour profile that's consistent from one release to the next.

A single-malt scotch whisky is also a blend of different whiskies, but all coming from a single distillery with their own characteristic profile and style.

The art of blending different whiskies is one of the closely-guarded secrets of our Master Blender and his team. Together, they carefully select and marry together different distillates from across our 13 distilleries in Scotland to create the final whisky blend. This acclaimed art of blending is down to decades of experience and experimentation, alongside a flair for flavour shared but our blenders.

Sandy Hyslop, Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s Master Blender, says: “Our aim with blended whisky is to make something greater than the sum of its parts. Single malt whisky can have a lovely individual flavour, but you can produce something far more complex with blended whisky.”

Although our blended whiskies Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s are the result of a combination of whiskies from different distilleries, a characteristic flavour and distillery profile can be recognised in each one of them.

For example, Chivas Regal is a combination (blend) of the best malt and grain whiskies, resulting in a distinct, signature smooth flavor with a strong influence from Strathisla distillery single malt whisky, which flows through every bottle of Chivas Regal. Strathisla distillery - the home of Chivas – is nestled in the rolling Highland hills. Originally established in 1786, it’s the oldest continuously working distillery in the Scottish Highlands, giving Chivas Regal its unmissable Speyside style.

Ballantine’s is also the product of blending multiple single malt and grain whiskies, each one of them bringing a distinct character, for example a balance of subtle, sweet flavours like milk hocolate.



Traditionally, whisky often gets its smoky aromas from the burning of peat. Is peat also used in your product? What are you doing to protect and preserve peatlands?



Currently, less than 1% of the whiskies in our portfolio use peat.

However where we do use it, we recognise that this is an important and finite resource, and one that requires respect and careful handling. We ensure that our suppliers use this crucial raw material carefully and responsibly. We abide by the Scotch Whisky Association’s specific targets to help with this.

As active members of the SWA, we continue to support the SWA’s Commitment to Responsible Peat Use, which focuses on responsible extraction; optimising the malting process and peatland restoration and stewardship.



The food colouring E150 (caramel) is suspected of being potentially carcinogenic. What do you as the manufacturer say about this?



‘Spirit caramel’, also known as ‘plain caramel’, has been used in the whisky industry since the 19th century and is classified as E150a. It is a natural additive not known to be carcinogenic and it is produced differently to other types of caramel like E150d used for the manufacturing of different types of drinks outside of whisky.

Scotch whisky must retain the color derived from the raw materials used in its production and maturation. However, each cask of Scotch Whisky will have a different colour. As part of the blending process the blender will seek to produce a final blend which is as close in colour to the previous batches produced over the years. However, to produce exactly the same required colour, it may be necessary to use very small quantities of plain caramel colouring to adjust the color and provide consistency between different batches.

Plain caramel (E150a) is a coloring and is not for flavouring or sweetening.



In terms of sustainability, Chivas Brothers writes on its website: "It is our duty to preserve and care for the environment for future generations." What does that mean in concrete terms?

