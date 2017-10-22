Quo vadis, Europa?

Complete recording (with English interpretation) of a panel debate held on October 11th 2017 in Brussels for the launch of the ZDF series "Die Europa-Saga".
Participants were the historian Sir Christopher Clark, the European politicians Guy Verhofstadt and Günther Oettinger, the Danish writer Janne Teller and the German-American economist Max Otte. The debate was moderated by Peter Frey, ZDF editor in chief.
At the beginning of the event, Peter Arens, Head of the ZDF History and Science department, made a brief presentation of the series and its truly European approach.
The actual debate starts after approximately 15:58 minutes and is preceded by the short presentation of Peter Arens (English interpretation) and a summary of the whole series (12 minutes, in German only).